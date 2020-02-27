A little nugget. Kendall Jenner is an expert at keeping her love life under wraps, but she opened up in an interview that touched on her exes.

“I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” the model, 24, teased in a behind-the-scenes video for her new Calvin Klein campaign. “So I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships.”

Jenner elaborated on the critical notes she has taken from her headline-making romances. “A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable,” she explained. “And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”

The reality star was previously linked to Harry Styles, Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson and A$AP Rocky. She began her on-again, off-again relationship with Ben Simmons in May 2018.

Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player, 23, sparked reconciliation rumors in December 2019 when they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions. “Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seldom addresses rumors about her love life — a decision prompted by her family’s experiences with romance in the public eye. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in her June 2019 cover story. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

She continued: “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”