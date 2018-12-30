No pain, no Instagram gain! Kendall Jenner wowed social media users on Saturday, December 29, after she stunned in a risqué photo while on vacation in the mountains.

“F–k it’s cold,” the 23-year-old model captioned two pictures of herself showing off her toned physique in a tiny, pink bikini while standing in a pile of snow with a gorgeous backdrop of white-dusted trees.

Though she wore little clothes, Jenner sported a large winter hat and boots, clutched a coffee mug, and caught the attention of more than five million Instagram users who “liked” her pics.

“Hi my name is Khloé Kardashian and I have an addiction to Kendall Jenner!!!!” her big sister commented along with the crown emoji. Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, however, had a more motherly response.

“Get inside and put some slippers on!!!” Kris wrote. Fellow model Hailey Baldwin gushed, “Oh it’s like THAT?”

Vanessa Hudgens, for her part, knows it’s all about the aftermath. “But worth it for a pic lol,” the High School Musical alum added with the heart-eye emoji.

Kendall — who is currently on a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado with sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie — is no stranger to turning heads on social media.

Earlier this month, the Victoria’s Secret Angel added a gorgeous snap of herself from their family Christmas Eve party, which triggered a flirty comment from NBA star Ben Simmons. (Kendall and the athlete split in September after four months of dating, but continue to hang out and are often spotted together.)

Simmons, 22, added two drooling emojis in the comments section of Kendall’s post, which was simply captioned with a lobster emoji.

A source told Us Weekly in November that Kendall and the 76ers player are “not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up.”

The insider added: “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben — he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to. He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!