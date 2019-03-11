That’s one slithery hair tie! Kendall Jenner let her new pet snake curl up in her hair, showing off her close bond with the reptile via an Instagram Stories video.

In the clip, uploaded on Sunday, March 10, the pale yellow snake can be seen circling around Jenner’s messy bun. The 23-year-old introduced Instagram followers to her new pet the day prior, posting footage of the snake wrapped around her arm and then bundled up in a terrarium. “My son,” she captioned the latter clip.

When she’s not hanging out with her new cold-blooded friend, Jenner has been getting closer with NBA star Ben Simmons. Late last month, a source told Us Weekly the duo’s casual fling has turned into more of a committed relationship.

“Kendall and Ben have gotten very serious and are very into each other,” the source said at the time. “They’re not serious to the point where they’d get engaged any time soon, but they’re really enjoying their relationship and love spending as much time as possible together.”

The source added that Jenner has been enjoying cheering on the 22-year-old from the sidelines of his Philadelphia 76ers games: “[She] loves going [to] games and supporting him.”

Simmons and Jenner are a good match because the athlete “can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to,” an insider told Us in November 2018, around the time the couple reconnected following a brief split.

“He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low,” the insider added. “He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them. Kendall values her privacy more than any of her sisters, so you will rarely see [her and Ben] out together officially.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!