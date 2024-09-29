Girl Next Door alum Kendra Wilkinson clarified her recent comments about attending Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious parties, issuing an apology.

“Sorry guys. I was just answering questions about Playboy Mansion parties and it all combined with Diddy party talk,” Wilkinson, 39, wrote via Threads on Saturday, September 29, alongside a car selfie. “I’ve only been to a few parties with him there back in the day.”

She continued, “I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges [and] allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.”

During a recent appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, Wilkinson recalled attending only “one or two” of Diddy’s parties.

“I had a great time in my youth. I didn’t really see anything. Like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me,” Wilkinson added on the Tuesday, September 24, episode. “Sex is sex, in my opinion. I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen. I’m saying that nothing bad ever happened to me.”

Diddy, now 54, was infamous for hosting celebrity gatherings through the years. Footage from the parties, self-titled “Freak-Offs,” was used as evidence in a federal investigation against the disgraced music mogul.

Diddy was arrested earlier this month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. In a 14-page indictment, which cited Diddy’s parties as apparent proof of the claims, the rapper allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Diddy was also accused of using the acts to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges before a judge denied him bail. He was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

