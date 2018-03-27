Making it official? Kendra Wilkinson shared a photo of herself without her wedding ring amid reports her marriage to Hank Baskett is over.

“I’m proud my myself,” the reality TV personality, 32, captioned the mirror selfie that clearly shows her bare hands sans any jewelry on Monday, March 26, via Instagram Story. Wilkinson is smiling in the photo, which also features a picture of her with one of her kids in a frame that reads “Mom.” (Wilkinson and Baskett are parents to 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah).

As previously reported, an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 27, that Wilkinson is planning to file for divorce from her husband of nearly nine years.

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source explained.

Wilkinson also shared photos of her children participating in an Easter egg hunt on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Baskett did not appear in any of the posts.

The Kendra on Top star and the former NFL star, 35, tied the knot in 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. They have documented their relationship on and off reality TV for the majority of their marriage, including Baskett’s alleged 2014 affair with a transgender model when Wilkinson was pregnant with their daughter. After she learned of Baskett’s alleged indiscretion, Wilkinson flushed her original wedding ring down the toilet and threw their wedding photos into the pool.

In February, the Girls Next Door alum admitted that the pair were going through a difficult time after she was accused if faking drama in her marriage to make for good TV.

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote last month in a since-deleted Instagram. “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

