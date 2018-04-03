Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett had been dealing with marital problems long before Us Weekly exclusively revealed late last month that she plans to file for divorce from the former NFL player.

“Kendra and Hank have been having problems for a long time. Really, really long time,” a source close to the couple exclusively tells Us Weekly.

While the source says that Baskett’s alleged 2014 affair with a transgender model when the reality star was pregnant with their daughter “took a big toll on their marriage … it wasn’t what ended it.”

“Kendra trusted him and got over the cheating scandal,” the insider explains. “They’ve been fighting back and forth for a couple of years and they were just over trying to make it work.”

As previously reported, the Girls Next Door alum, 32, broke down in tears — seemingly over the end of her marriage — on her Instagram Story on Monday, April 2.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him,” the former Playboy model said. “My heart will always remain open for him. I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.”

Wilkinson also hinted at officially filing divorce papers via Twitter the same day. “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins,” she tweeted.

The source explains that Wilkinson being so public about the split has been difficult for Baskett.

“Friends close to them both feel bad for Hank. The fact that Kendra is posting all these videos is not cool,” the source tells Us. “Hank has been devastated as well, but he’s just not posting on social media so he looks like he did something wrong —he looks like the bad guy in this situation.”

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in June 2009. They welcomed son Hank IV in December 2009 and daughter Alijah in June 2004.

