Despite a few bumps in the road, Hank Baskett will always hold a special place in Kendra Wilkinson’s heart.

The Kendra on Top star, 32, took to Twitter on Thursday, March 29, to respond to fans’ questions about her marital issues after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she plans to file for divorce from the former NFL wide receiver, 35.

“I can’t stand marital advice. Lol,” she wrote in the first of a series of tweets. “The @DalaiLama is the only one who can give me any type [of] real s–t advice. Lmaoooooo martial advice makes me [vomit].”

When a fan asked point-blank whether a divorce is on the horizon, Wilkinson responded, “I will always love Hank. Always.”

I will always love Hank. Always. https://t.co/5xYfNJEUcl — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) March 30, 2018

Another follower then asked the Girls Next Door alum to describe her idea of happiness. “If you’re choosing to be happy every second then you’re masking some pretty heavy s–t. Happiness does live in pain and tears but u can’t live there,” she replied. “Gotta be patient n giving n loving through ups n downs.”

She continued, “The universe doesn’t stop for you. Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all u have is faith, love and positive outlook then it’s a good day.”

The universe doesn’t stop for you. Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all u have is faith ,love and positive outlook then it’s a good day. 😊 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) March 30, 2018

Wilkinson’s tweets came two days after a source told Us that the reality star has been “really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage,” adding that she and Baskett “have been fighting a lot.”

Wilkinson first admitted to having marital problems in a since-deleted Instagram post on February 21. A month later, shared a selfie without her wedding ring alongside the caption, “I’m proud of myself.”

The couple — who share son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3 — tied the knot in 2009. After Baskett allegedly cheated on the former Playboy model in 2014 with a transgender woman, the spouses appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to work on repairing their marriage.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!