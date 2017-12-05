Ready for baby! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore may have just said “I do” in June, but she is ready to start a family with husband Marc Daly. The reality star spoke to Us Weekly about their future plans. Watch the video above!

On November 16, the couple were spotted kissing in Barbados after it was reported that she is undergoing IVF treatment. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old was staying on the island for a few weeks while undergoing fertility treatments.

“Let’s just say that we definitely want to have a child. I’m not opposed to treatments, so I wouldn’t be ashamed of that,” Moore told Us when asked about her visit to Barbados. “Let’s just hope in the next year we will see some results from whatever I’m doing.”

In a deleted Instagram post of her dogs on November 16, the Bravo star asked fans for prayers as she wrote, “My twins #kingsandtwirl they bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do. Pray for me.”

It appears that Moore’s dogs have given her some mom-to-be practice. “Everyone tells me I will be an amazing mom because I’m very nurturing and I’m very patient,” she said. “Look how I am with my little puppies. I treat them like they will break. I spoil my little puppy babies. Everyone says I will be a great mom and I’m hoping I will be too.”

However, it seems like there won’t just be a baby in her future, if it’s up to Daly, there will be a minivan as well.

“He wants to be the kind of father that is really involved,” Moore told Us. “He dreams of driving a minivan. I’m like, who dreams of driving a minivan? He’s so excited. I think it’s cute. The minivan or a Ferrari? Minivan might attract housewives, real housewives, and a Ferrari might attract the wrong type of women who might think he’s single.”

Moore surprised fans when she secretly wed Daly in St. Lucia in June. “I married the love of my life and the best man I’ve ever known,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I never believed I could be this happy! I want to thank everyone who made my day special. I felt so beautiful in my Pallas Couture dress! It was a magical day.”

