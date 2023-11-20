Kesha no longer feels like Diddy when she wakes up in the morning.

The singer, 36, typically starts her song “Tik Tok” with the line, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.” However, during her Friday, November 17, show in Oakland, California, social media footage shows her seemingly singing a different line: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

The change came after Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Thursday, November 16, that accused him of sexual assault and abuse. Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura), 37, alleged that Diddy, 54, often tried to control her when they were dating by taking drugs, physically hurting her and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes on camera. Diddy immediately denied the allegations in a statement via his lawyer. They settled the lawsuit one day later.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie told Us Weekly via her attorney Douglas Wigdor on Friday, November 17. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy: Cassie's Lawsuit, More Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

On Saturday, November 18, Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman, said that the settlement does not indicate that Diddy is guilt. “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman shared a statement to Us. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Kesha, for her part, was in her own legal battle with Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) for nearly a decade. In a 2014 lawsuit, Kesha accused the producer of allegedly assaulting her in 2005. She claimed that she woke up “sore and sick with no memory of how she got” in Dr. Luke’s bed. She claimed that Dr. Luke threatened to “shut her career down” if she ever came forward about the incident.

Dr. Luke denied Kesha’s allegations and she eventually dropped the lawsuit in 2016. However, the producer filed a defamation lawsuit against Kesha, seeking $50 million in damages.

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ex Cassie’s Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

They settled the defamation suit in June. “Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution,” a message posted on the singer’s Instagram account read.

Kesha noted that “only God knows what happened” the night she claimed Dr. Luke assaulted her, explaining that she cannot recall “everything that happened.” She added, “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Dr. Luke maintained his innocence. “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he wrote in his note. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.”

He concluded: “It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”