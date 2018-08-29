Celebs were out and about this week, from Kesha putting on a showstopping performance to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrating their engagement to Nina Dobrev enjoying dinner with friends in West Hollywood. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kesha performed at an intimate concert at The Temple Room in Miami. Her show, which was hosted by The Hilton Honors program, included a powerful performance of her latest single “Praying.”

— Aaron Paul, Julianne Hough, Julia Garner, Holland Roden and more attended Cinespia’s screening of BIG, presented by Amazon Studios.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Jouer Cosmetics debuted its Rose Gold Collection pop-up in West Hollywood.

— Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrated their engagement at Saved by the Max in West Hollywood and donned husband and wife jerseys in honor of a popular Saved by the Bell episode.

— Ali Fedotoswky celebrated Febreze ONE fabric and air mist in L.A.

— Bandolier debuted their new shop at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.

— KILN hosted its Fall ’18 Preview dinner at Eveleigh in West Hollywood.

— Victoria Justice did a wine tasting with Corkcicle at Caymus winery in Napa.

— Ba&sh celebrated their FW18 collection with light bites from Wally’s and a full bar from Ruffino in West Hollywood.

— Michael Strahan played alongside professional golfer Pat Perez in the celebrity Pro-Am at The Northern Trust, the first leg of the four-part FedExCup Playoffs on the PGA TOUR, at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

— Sailor Brinkley hosted the “Who’s That Girl” launch party in NYC.

— David Lerner will be will be debuting their first retail efforts with their brick and mortar location in Los Angeles on the iconic Melrose Place in September and October.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— GQ Creative Director Jim Moore hosted The RealReal’s first men’s store opening in L.A.

— Victor Cruz joined the Boys & Girls Club of America with Sleep Number president and CEO Shelly Ibach in creating a fantasy football draft, trivia and a dance competition to raise money for the organization in NYC.

— Neil Patrick Harris and Darren Star caught up before a special Cinema Society screening of Smallfoot at Dylan’s Candy Bar in East Hampton.

— Derek Hough enjoyed dinner at Norah in West Hollywood with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert and friends.

— Samsung Galaxy Note9 retail launch celebration kicked off with a live performance from Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837.

— French Montana attended Nightingale’s MADE Sunday night party, which featured a performance by Tory Lanez.

— Nina Dobrev enjoyed dinner at sbe’s Cleo Third Street in West Hollywood with friends.

— Angela Sarafyan attended the 6th Annual The Quail, a motorsports gathering organized by The Peninsula Hotels in Carmel Valley, California, where guests enjoyed a Fireside Chat Series featuring InStyle Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Laura Brown, and luxury women’s shoe designer Tamara Mellon.

— Pia Mia celebrated her friend’s birthday at TAO Los Angeles to celebrate her best friend’s birthday and shared the infamous Tuna Pringles, Sashimi, Crispy Rice Tuna, Fried Rice and the Mandarin Orange Chicken before heading out to Avenue LA for a girls night out.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2018: Stars Workin’ it in Bikinis and Swimsuits

— Tara Jarmon hosted its FW18-19 Preview at the Petite Ermitage where Colombe Campana spoke about the collection and Jeanette Getrost drew portraits of guests.

— NKPR President Natasha Koifman and singer and songwriter Fefe Dobson attended NKPR’s annual kickoff to the Toronto Film Festival.

— Dolores Catania and Tom Murro jumped off of the Jaws beach bridge on Martha’s Vineyard.

— Floyd Mayweather enjoyed a dry-aged New York Strip steaks prepared by Chef Will Savarese at Robert’s Steakhouse at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City.

