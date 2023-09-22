Kevin Bacon had a few spooky stipulations to adhere to before purchasing his farm — including destroying part of it so he wouldn’t be “possessed.”

Prior to purchasing his northwestern Connecticut farm in 1983, Bacon, 65, faced issues with the former owner who was hesitant to include an abandoned house that was located on the premises. The Footloose star was only able to obtain the land once he wrote into the contract that he would “destroy” the “haunted” building.

“One of the pieces that we bought had an old house in it and [the owner] didn’t want me to own the house. It was an abandoned house that he had grown up in,” Bacon told Rob Lowe on the most recent episode of the “Literally” podcast. “We kind of went back and forth on it for a while and then, eventually, I said, ‘Listen, you can’t sell me a piece of land but not sell me the house that’s on it. Like, that’s just weird. What if you sell it and there’s somebody that’s just living, basically, right up in the backyard?’

The owner, however — who Bacon claimed previously had “ghostbusters” come to try and rid the ghosts — remained hesitant in fear that Bacon would get “possessed” and “do some serious damage.” Bacon noted that they went “back and forth on this haunted house thing” for a while until they “finally came to an agreement, in the contract, that I had to destroy it within a month” of buying the farm.

While Lowe, 59, was hopeful that Bacon “spent a night” out in the abandoned home, Bacon revealed that he had no interest in tempting any potential spooky spirits.

“Not only did I not do that, but I went up there and there were some beautiful old pine boards and a banister and I said to [my wife] Kyra [Sedgwick], ‘We’ve gotta take those out,’” he explained. “And she’s like, ‘No you’re not. You’re not putting those f—king things in our house.'”

Lowe is a self-proclaimed supernatural expert himself. In June 2017, he claimed he once spoke to a real ghost while filming his series The Lowe Files, in which he investigated unsolved mysteries.

“Among the places we went [on the show] was a closed-down children’s reformatory slash prison in central California that’s notoriously haunted. I saw lights going off and on, literally like somebody was on a switch of an on and … and we got it on camera,” Lowe told Bacon. “It was pretty intense. It sounds insane as I say it but they had this device that would pick up the frequencies [of ghosts] and convert them into speech. … It was hilarious. The thing kept asking for pizza. It was both really super absurd but also really scary.”

Bacon has yet to encounter anything from beyond the grave — “I would really love to but, as of yet, it hasn’t happened. But I hope someday it will” he told Lowe — but wishes he had invited the Parks and Recreation alum over before destroyed the abandoned home.

“I wish that I had kept that house up. That would’ve been a great episode. Celebrity haunted house!” Bacon quipped, to white Lowe replied: “I would have been there in a minute.”