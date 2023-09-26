Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner are taking the high road after settling their tumultuous divorce.
“They are now on speaking terms. Things are better,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the exes “didn’t want it to get ugly for the kids’ sake.”
While the pair — who share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12 — may be keeping it civil, that doesn’t mean they plan on rekindling their romance. “There won’t be a reconciliation. They’re moving on,” the insider says.
Costner, 68, is just “thrilled that the negotiations are over,” the source continues. “At the end of the day, Christine is the mother to his children and he didn’t want to fight anymore.” (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)
Baumgartner, 49, and Costner finalized their divorce on Tuesday, September 19, following a messy four-month legal battle. The twosome have been at odds over child support and the terms of their prenuptial agreement.
Baumgartner first requested $248,000 per month in child support from Costner but instead temporarily received $129,755 per month. A judge later ruled in favor of the actor over Baumgartner and set the payments at $63,209.
Despite the final child support amount being significantly lower than Baumgartner’s initial request, the source tells Us that she “and the kids will be taken care of” by Costner “in their accustomed standard of living for life,” adding that the Yellowstone actor “doesn’t want them to want for anything.”
According to the insider, Costner will “always love” Baumgartner and it was “important to him that she and the kids [were] taken care of” even if they are at odds.
Costner previously spoke out about the challenging nature of the divorce following his and Baumgartner’s September hearing. “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “It feels so bad and we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side, I just can’t.”
While the divorce and child support case are settled, Costner and Baumgartner will return to court in November for a trial over their prenuptial agreement.
“Kevin knows Christine is far from done,” a second insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He’s relieved that step one has [gone his way] … but Christine is sure as hell not giving up on the overall war.”
Baumgartner initially filed for separation in May after 19 years of marriage. Costner reacted to the divorce filing at the time, saying in a statement via his rep, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”
Later that month, a third source exclusively revealed to Us that the divorce was Costner’s “worst nightmare” and he was entirely “blindsided” by the split.
“Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy,” the insider said. “So it’s all surprised. He truly loves her.”