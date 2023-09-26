Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner are taking the high road after settling their tumultuous divorce.

“They are now on speaking terms. Things are better,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the exes “didn’t want it to get ugly for the kids’ sake.”

While the pair — who share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12 — may be keeping it civil, that doesn’t mean they plan on rekindling their romance. “There won’t be a reconciliation. They’re moving on,” the insider says.

Costner, 68, is just “thrilled that the negotiations are over,” the source continues. “At the end of the day, Christine is the mother to his children and he didn’t want to fight anymore.” (Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.)

Related: Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner's Romance Timeline: The Way They Were Second chances! Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner may have met in the ’90s, but it took the couple years before their connection blossomed into something more. The actor was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. Over the course of his first marriage, Costner and Silva welcomed daughter Lily (born in August 1986), […]

Baumgartner, 49, and Costner finalized their divorce on Tuesday, September 19, following a messy four-month legal battle. The twosome have been at odds over child support and the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

Baumgartner first requested $248,000 per month in child support from Costner but instead temporarily received $129,755 per month. A judge later ruled in favor of the actor over Baumgartner and set the payments at $63,209.

Despite the final child support amount being significantly lower than Baumgartner’s initial request, the source tells Us that she “and the kids will be taken care of” by Costner “in their accustomed standard of living for life,” adding that the Yellowstone actor “doesn’t want them to want for anything.”

According to the insider, Costner will “always love” Baumgartner and it was “important to him that she and the kids [were] taken care of” even if they are at odds.

Related: Kevin Costner Through the Years A multi-hyphenate! Kevin Costner has been in show business since the 1980s, wearing many hats — including actor, producer, director and musician. The Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves star — who won the Oscar for Best Directing in 1991 for his film Dances With Wolves — has said that he doesn’t find it difficult to […]

Costner previously spoke out about the challenging nature of the divorce following his and Baumgartner’s September hearing. “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “It feels so bad and we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side, I just can’t.”

While the divorce and child support case are settled, Costner and Baumgartner will return to court in November for a trial over their prenuptial agreement.

“Kevin knows Christine is far from done,” a second insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He’s relieved that step one has [gone his way] … but Christine is sure as hell not giving up on the overall war.”

Baumgartner initially filed for separation in May after 19 years of marriage. Costner reacted to the divorce filing at the time, saying in a statement via his rep, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce: Everything to Know Kevin Costner’s divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner got off to a messy start — and lasted four months before they finalized their legal battle in September 2023.. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2023 that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from the Oscar winner after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Costner met Baumgartner […]

Later that month, a third source exclusively revealed to Us that the divorce was Costner’s “worst nightmare” and he was entirely “blindsided” by the split.

“Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy,” the insider said. “So it’s all surprised. He truly loves her.”