Kevin Costner said he was faithful to Christine Baumgartner during their marriage — but he “does not know” whether she can say the same.

In a response to his estranged wife’s request for financial documents, Costner, 68, said he couldn’t provide any receipts “relating to extramarital romantic relationships” because they do not exist.

“Respondent has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ in which he engaged because he engaged in none,” Costner’s lawyers wrote in court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Costner’s legal team went on to slam Baumgartner’s document request for being “propounded only for purposes of harassment” and “overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound.” The attorneys also noted that Costner “does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.”

Costner’s response was attached to Baumgartner’s latest request for order, filed on Monday, August 21. Baumgartner, 49, claimed in her filing that Costner has been “stonewalling” their divorce process by refusing to hand over certain documents before their next child support hearing, which is scheduled for next week. The duo will also head to trial in November to determine the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

In addition to the aforementioned documents related to “any extramarital romantic relationships,” Baumgartner’s legal team asked for receipts and bills related to Costner’s living expenses, savings accounts, retirement accounts and more. In his response, Costner claimed that these requests are “not relevant” to the proceedings.

Baumgartner is also seeking documents related to the production expenses of Horizon, Costner’s upcoming four-part film saga. Costner, however, has said Horizon’s costs are irrelevant to the couple’s divorce because the duo’s prenup states “all income earned during marriage would be the separate property of the spouse earning the income and providing for no community property.”

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listing April 11 as the date of separation. The former couple share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

Earlier this year, Costner’s former tenant Daniel Starr shut down rumors that he had an affair with Baumgartner before her split from Costner. “They’re going through a divorce. They have kids, I feel really badly,” Starr told TMZ in June. “I hope that they can peacefully resolve that.”

Starr previously rented a home located on the estranged pair’s property in Santa Barbara, California. His rental agreement was set to end in June but he vacated the premises in March. Starr said he left early simply because he “had to move on” but said he was “absolutely not” involved in a romantic relationship with Baumgartner.