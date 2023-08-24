Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, accused him of “withholding” information about his businesses ahead of their next court dates.

An attorney for Baumgartner, 49, asked the court to compel Costner, 68, to produce documents related to his business affairs in a request for order filed on Monday, August 21. In the court filing obtained by Us Weekly, Baumgartner’s lawyer accused Costner of “stonewalling” by refusing to share the requested information before a child support hearing scheduled for next week and the duo’s November trial to determine the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

According to Baumgartner’s request, the court “will receive evidence regarding [Costner’s] gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income” at the hearing, but Baumgartner “will be unable to present any evidence that [Costner] has chosen to withhold from discovery.”

Baumgartner’s legal team has requested info about Costner’s upcoming film series Horizon because “such documents evidence his future endeavors and anticipated income.” They claim Costner is “withholding” that information.

In June, however, Costner’s legal team said the requested documents were “not relevant” because the pair’s prenup states that “all income earned during marriage would be the separate property of the spouse earning the income and providing for no community property.” Costner’s lawyer went on to call Baumgartner’s requests for information about his businesses “burdensome, oppressive and harassing.”

In June, Baumgartner asked Costner for $248,000 a month to help support their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. In his response, Costner countered that he could not afford to pay that amount because he “will earn substantially less in 2023” following his departure from Yellowstone.

One month later, the court temporarily awarded Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support. Costner was also ordered to pay $200,000 in attorneys’ fees and $100,000 in forensic costs.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner on May 1 after 18 years of marriage. Earlier this week, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Costner is getting tired of the legal drama surrounding their split.

“Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity,” the source explained. “Kevin feels betrayed by Christine, but he wants to take the high ground. Kevin doesn’t want to waste more time fighting with Christine.”

The insider went on to note that Costner and Baumgartner are “only speaking through intermediaries” as they hammer out the details of their divorce. “Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore,” the source told Us. “Kevin sees himself as having all the class and integrity in this situation.”