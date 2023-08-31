This week on Legally Us, Kevin Costner’s divorce gets uglier. The Yellowstone star’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has taken legal action to challenge the validity of their prenup. According to lawyer Neama Rahmani, who is not working on the case, if successful, this move could allow Christine to revisit the couple’s financial arrangements.

“If Christine can successfully argue that Kevin was withholding information during the prenup phase, that may give her another chance to try to get the prenup invalidated,” Rahmani exclusively told Us Weekly.

Court documents filed on August 21 reveal that Christine’s attorney asked the court to pressure Kevin to disclose documents relating to his businesses. The court filing accused Kevin of “stonewalling” before a child support hearing scheduled for this week, and the duo’s November trial set to address the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

“Let’s say he doesn’t want to disclose his finances, but there’s also a legal reason when parties enter into a prenup, they’re supposed to disclose everything, all their assets,” Rahmani explained.

Christine and her attorney also are seeking Kevin’s gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income. “There’s really two reasons why Christine is doing this,” Rahmani said. “One is to try to gain leverage over Kevin Costner for some sort of settlement.”

Related: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce: Everything to Know Kevin Costner’s divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner got off to a messy start. The duo tied the knot in September 2004. Nearly 19 years later, Us Weekly confirmed in May 2023 that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from the Oscar winner, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. “It is with great […]

The financial stakes are high. Christine is not only seeking a large increase in child support — around an additional $46,000 per month — on top of the nearly $130,000 she already receives but also trying to challenge the validity of the prenup.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“This is a situation where if the prenup is indeed valid, a party can waive their right to spousal support or alimony, but prenups can’t control child support,” Rahmani said. “Children are parties to the agreement. You can’t waive child support, so this might be a way of Christine trying to backdoor some additional funds.”

Related: Yellowstone's Offscreen Drama Through the Years: On-Set Tension and More Yellowstone is known for its over-the-top plot lines and complicated family drama, but the show’s cast and crew has also been involved in plenty of offscreen controversy over the years. Since the Paramount Network series premiered in June 2018, actors along with cocreator Taylor Sheridan have fended off criticism that the show is written with […]

As the legal battle unfolds and the divorce drama continues, all eyes are on Costner and Christine’s high-profile and expensive divorce. Watch the video above for more.