Shar Jackson remembers her split from ex-fiancé Kevin Federline a bit differently than Britney Spears does.

“When Kevin met Britney, we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California,” Jackson, 47, claimed during a recent interview with the Daily Mail. “One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA. … Then I didn’t hear from him for three days.”

Jackson said she later found out Federline, 45, met Spears, 41, the first night he went radio silent. “I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot,” she recalled.

Jackson went on to claim that Spears was aware Federline had a new baby on the way when she started dating him — and even waited outside the hospital while the rapper watched his son Kaleb’s birth in 2004. (Federline also shares daughter Kori, 21, with Jackson and helped raise her two children from a previous relationship.)

Related: Meet Kevin Federline's 6 Children and Their Moms Kevin Federline is a family man! The DJ has six children with Shar Jackson, Britney Spears and Victoria Prince. The California native became a father in July 2002 when he and the Moesha alum welcomed their daughter, Kori. The pair were broken up by the time their son, Kaleb, arrived in July 2004, and Federline […]

Jackson’s version of events is in stark contrast to the claims Spears made in her memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit shelves on October 24.

“I was living in a bubble and I didn’t have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we’d been together for a while and someone told me, ‘You know he has a new baby, right?’” Spears wrote, insisting that she was “clueless” about Federline’s situation. Us Weekly has reached out to Spears’ rep for comment.

Jackson, meanwhile, alleged that she found out Federline was cheating on her when “pictures [of him and Britney] embracing appeared in the newspapers.”

She continued: “I think [Britney’s] relationship with Kevin was a fantasy for both of them. To me, anything built on a rocky foundation isn’t going to last, and they started rocky because he was in a relationship. I never hated Kevin, because if you really love someone you can’t hate them.”

Related: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's Coparenting Timeline Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have certainly had their ups and downs since splitting in November 2006. The former couple — who tied the knot in 2004 and share sons Sean Preston and Jayden — have gone from feuding exes to supportive coparents. Federline praised his ex-wife for seeking mental health treatment amid her father […]

Spears and Federline tied the knot in 2004 after five months of dating. They went on to welcome sons Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Although their union didn’t last — the duo split in 2006 and finalized their divorce the following year — Spears wrote in her new book that she “meant it with all my heart” when she married Federline.

The “Toxic” singer said the twosome’s relationship began to sour when Federline became “enthralled by the fame and power.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She continued: “Again and again in my life I’ve seen fame and money ruin people. And I saw it happen with Kevin in slow motion.”

Federline has not publicly addressed Spears’ memoir.