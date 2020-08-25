Kevin Hart revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks,” the Jumanji: The Next Level star, 41, said during his stand-up set at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on Saturday, August 22, per Page Six. “And I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

Hanks, 64, and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced via Instagram on March 11 that they both “were found to be positive” for the virus. After spending time at a hospital in Australia, where the Forrest Gump star had been working on a movie, the couple made a full recovery and returned to Los Angeles later that month.

Hart, for his part, has largely been laying low amid the pandemic, a stark difference from his usually busy schedule. He and his wife, Eniko Hart (née Parrish), are expecting their second child together, a girl, any day now after welcoming son Kenzo, now 2, in November 2017. The pregnant star, 36, shared photos from her baby shower via Instagram on Monday, August 24. The actor also coparents daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2011.

Kevin opened up about the global crisis during a virtual appearance on NPR’s “How I Built This” podcast in June, although he did not disclose his diagnosis at the time. Instead, he used his platform to voice support for the nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have taken place during the pandemic.

“It’s a crazy time that we’re living in,” he told host Guy Raz. “This is one of those moments in life where you realize that history has an opportunity to either repeat itself or be made, and what I’m seeing is an opportunity for restructure — restructuring a problematic system, for lack of a better word.”

