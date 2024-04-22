Kevin Hart has admitted that he tells jokes about his height to get people to laugh with him and not at him after previously confessing his 5’2″ stature leaves him “self-conscious”.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian chatted with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes and was asked to set the record straight on his actual height.

“GQ said you’re 5’5″, the L.A. Times says you’re 5’4″, and some other place said you were 5’2″, Cooper said.

“Well, that place is bullsh-t,” Hart replied. “GQ finally got it right. [I’m] 5-foot-5, like with a shoe on, like a sneaker. Now, if I put a boot on, I can get to 5’5″ and a half.”

He also explained why he speaks about his height while doing standup. “I’m really confident that the laugh that I’m getting, you’re not laughing necessarily at me as if I’m a joke. You’re laughing at the experience.

“I’m giving you an experience through a story that is relatable. And more importantly, I’m saying things that other people just don’t have the heart to say.”

However, Hart previously admitted while doing a Lie Detector test with GQ that he is in fact 5’2″ and does feel self- conscious about it.

When the lie detector conductor asked him to confess his real height after saying he was 5’5″ and 5’3″, he settled at 5″2′, which was deemed the truth.

When asked whether his height made him “self-conscious” after a couple denials he also admitted it did, which also proved truthful.

Elsewhere in the 60 Minutes interview, Hart was asked if he is a billionaire, to which he replied: “None of your business. Man, are you trying to get me robbed?”

“I mean, hopefully and even if I don’t or if I’m not, I think the better side to what I’ve done is create what can become the new norm for other people in the business of funny for other people in the business of entertainment, right? Not just being a part of the business, but learning and understanding how to be the business.”