LaLa Vasquez: Khloe and Lamar Will Have a “Happy, Long Marriage”

MTV veejay LaLa Vasquez is among the guests attending Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's wedding Sunday at the Los Angeles mansion of family friend and music manager Irving Azoff

"I'm always excited when I see friends happy and in love," she told Usmagazine.com Thursday at LeBron James' More than a Game album release party in L.A. "Who wouldn't want that for their friends?"

She said Kardashian, 25, and Odom, 29 — who met just one month ago — "are the cutest couple," adding that they both have "cool personalities. They are very happy."

As for wedding so fast?

"Who am I to judge about time? I'm not even married!" she told Us. "I mean, you can't put a time on love. I wish them the best, and I'm sure they are going to have a great happy, long marriage."

Odom's Los Angeles Lakers teammate Ron Artest — who is also attending the wedding — told Us he's "very excited" for the pair as well.

"Love is strong, so I think it's cool," he said. "I'm so happy for them. I don't have any advice right now."

"They are great!" he told Us. "One is tall and one is short."

