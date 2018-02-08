Good eats! Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were just like Us when they grabbed a quick bite at McDonald’s.

The sisters cruised through the fast food hotspot’s drive-thru in a black Rolls Royce on Wednesday, February 7. The KKW Beauty founder, 37, road shotgun as the Revenge Body host, 33, took the wheel and placed their order. Although Khloé tried to keep a low profile in chic black frames, one fan driving behind the reality stars couldn’t help but try snapping a photo of them.

McDonald’s has always been a favorite stop for the E! personalties. The Selfish author took to Snapchat in June 2017 to profess her love for restaurant’s hot apple pies and Fish Fillets. Meanwhile, the Good American designer wrote via an app post in May 2017 that her go-to order is the Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Kim and Khloé most recently indulged in McDonald’s delectable fries in July 2017 during their weekend away in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, younger sister Kylie Jenner opts for In-N-Out Burger when she’s craving a snack. The Lip Kit creator, 20, who recently welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, visited the restaurant several times during her pregnancy, as showcased through her 11-minute documentary detailed the past nine months.

As for Khloé? The Strong Looks Better Naked author, who is nearly seven months pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, with beau Tristan Thompson, dished on her cravings in a recent blog post. “Of course I have cravings and I give into them! But, as always, I do everything in moderation,” the Kocktails with Khloé host wrote at the time. “In general, I’m not someone who wants to eat an entire box of cookies. I just do’t eat like that. I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all. I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound.”

