Did Khloe Kardashian Shade Jordyn Woods Ahead of ‘KUWTK’ Cheating Episode?

True friends. Khloé Kardashian might have thrown some shade Jordyn Woods‘ way when she commented on “friendship” she can “trust.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The Keeping With the Kardashians star, 34, star posted an Instagram photo with her BFF Malika Haqq on Friday, June 21, writing, “Work day with my BFF. Not a bad day 😜”

A fan replied, “The only friendship we trust,” and the Good American founder simply responded, “same.”

A Timeline of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ Cheating Scandal

The E! reality show has been teasing the Kardashian-Jenner family’s confrontation with Jordyn Woods, 21, in the upcoming episode of KUWTK that airs on Sunday, June 23. The clips address the fallout from the February scandal, when Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and close family friend Jordyn Woods were seen making out at a party.

One trailer shows Kardashian’s sisters attempting to comfort her. “Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But, I knew who he was,” she says, before adding, “I never — in a million years — thought that’s who she was,” referring to Woods.

Celebrity Splits of 2019

Kylie Jenner, who was best friends with Woods before they had a falling out over the incident, also chimed in during the clips. “I called her and she didn’t really say anything, she was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO said. “I was just telling her that I’m, like, scared of you now … you weren’t thinking about True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself.”

The Revenge Body host shares daughter True, 14 months, with Thompson.

While Kardashian said she won’t be live tweeting when the emotional episode airs on Sunday, she is powering through the resurfaced drama. “Khloé is really strong,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday. “She has been living this for months. It’s hard for her to see it all over again, but she’s in such a better place. It’s almost cathartic.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!