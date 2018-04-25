Putting yourself first. Khloé Kardashian shared a message about the importance of prioritizing “happiness” two weeks after the news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on her during her pregnancy.

“I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do! Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness,” the new mom wrote on her website earlier this week for a post titled “My Wish For All of My Siblings.”

“Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us,” Kardashian, 33, added. “I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Thompson had been unfaithful to the reality star with multiple women. The pair, who have not publicly addressed the scandal or the status of their relationship, welcomed daughter True on April 12.

A source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that Kardashian would have broken up with the NBA star after the allegations if they did not have a daughter together.

“If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloé would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” the source explained. “She’s not ready to make a decision … Seeing him with their daughter only complicates thing.”

The source added that the Good American designer will remain in Cleveland until Thompson and the Cavaliers finish their playoff run.

“If she were to leave now, Tristan would not be able to fly out to L.A. to bond with True,” the source told Us. “It’s important to Khloé that he spend significant time with his daughter.”

