A happy blended family? Khloé Kardashian got in on the public celebration of boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s son, Prince, on social media for the little boy’s birthday.

The 34-year-old Strong Looks Better Naked author took to the comment section of Thompson’s Instagram tribute on Wednesday, December 12, to share her adoration, adding three heart-eye emojis.

The sweet message from the athlete, alongside two adorable pictures of Prince, read: “Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops. You’re my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!! 👑❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MyTwin”

Kardashian’s famous family also honored the little man, whom Thompson, 27, shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Sisters Kourtney and Kim as well as mom Kris Jenner, all “liked” the post.

Though no photos were posted from a birthday bash, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson didn’t “have anything big planned” as the NBA player had a game but that they would “do dinner after to celebrate” the tot’s special day.

Thompson and Craig broke up in 2016 when she was six months pregnant with Prince. Kardashian, meanwhile, welcomed her first child with the Cleveland Cavaliers star — a daughter, True — in April 2017 in the midst of a cheating scandal surrounding him.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to slam comments alleging she was the reason Thompson ended things with Craig.

“PS he never left ANYONE for me,” Kardashian wrote in response to an Instagram user in the comment section of a since-deleted post. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

