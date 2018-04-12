Congrats are in order! Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom to a baby girl, and celebrities are sending the reality star all their love and support.

Stars like Ryan Seacrest, Evelyn Lozada, Alyssa Milano and several reality stars took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the Revenge Body host after news broke that she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday, April 12.

Congrats @khloekardashian on the baby girl – can’t wait to meet her! Sending my love to you and the fam 🙂 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 12, 2018

Seacrest, who is a close family friend to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and produces Keeping Up With the Kardashians took to Twitter with a message for the new mom. “Congrats @khloekardashian on the baby girl – can’t wait to meet her!” he tweeted. “Sending my love to you and the fam :).”

Lozada, 42, commented on an Instagram post, writing: “She’s going to be a GREAT mommy!”

Basketball player Matt Barnes also sent his love via a comment, writing: “Congrats.”

The celebs sent their love to the Strong Looks Better Naked amid the news that Thompson, 27, was cheating on her after various outlets published photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing and getting close to other women. A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the athlete is “incredibly remorseful” for being unfaithful to his girlfriend, who is now planning to leave Ohio where the couple were living together.

“Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” the source told Us. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloé any more pain.”

Us also confirmed that the NBA player was in the delivery room for the birth of their child. “Tristan has been overcome with emotion, and everything changed when Khloe gave birth. He is hoping that Khloe will choose to stay in Cleveland with their daughter, but isn’t going to make any demands of her to do so,” a second source told Us. “Khloe’s mom made it very clear to Tristan that it would be very unwise for him to make any moves to keep the baby in Cleveland.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that the couple were expecting a baby and they later confirmed the news in December via Instagram.

Scroll down to see more celebrities who’ve sent Khloe and her newborn their love.

I’m at the gym right now and telling everybody Khloe just gave birth. No one besides me cares! 😹 #KhloeKardashian #TristanThompson https://t.co/Eej74DZTco — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 12, 2018

Congrats to the new mama! https://t.co/XFn26gPZ9O — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) April 12, 2018

Congrats Khloe!! Really feel for her right now. https://t.co/wjUmu63pWt — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) April 12, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!