Khloé Kardashian has cleaved ties with Cleveland. The Good American designer is enjoying a happy homecoming in her native Los Angeles! And she couldn’t help but share the good news with fans.

“I’m over the moon about being home!” the 34-year-old wrote on her app on Thursday, July 19. “Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home.”

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Kardashian had been splitting her time between California, where her family lives, and Ohio, where her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter True, together in Cleveland this April.

Now the reality star is glad to have True ensconced among the other Kardashian kids. “I’m most excited about being so close to my family,” she revealed in the blog post. “Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!”

In June, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian had been “nesting” with Thompson and their daughter. “Motherhood has only enhanced what a truly amazing young woman Khloé is,” the source raved. “It has definitely made her much more patient, because there is nothing like having a baby that sleeps on their own schedule to completely rearrange your life.”

The insider continued: “Khloé has always put family first, but having True has only solidified that for her. Khloé’s schedule revolves around True, and [she] doesn’t want to miss a moment with her when she is awake.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!