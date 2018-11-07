The November 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians forced Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to look back at when the NBA star, 27, cheated on the Good American designer, 34. The news broke days before she gave birth to their daughter True, now 6 months. “Oh my God my heart is racing!” Kardashian wrote as the show aired. “You may forgive but forgetting is not possible.”

Since the scandal, the parents have been trying to mend their relationship. After a summer together in Los Angeles, the Cavaliers forward returned to Cleveland for basketball season, with Kardashian joining him later (she was seen cheering him on at his October 30 game). But despite their best efforts, their bond still “isn’t on solid ground,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Khloé is skeptical of Tristan at the moment,” notes the insider, who adds that Kardashian has her doubts “that things will ever be completely, perfectly rectified.” For more on the status of their relationship, check out the video above.

And for even more on the Kardashians, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe

to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!