Ready to party! Khloé Kardashian geared up for a night on the town in a new teaser for The Kardashians — and she seemed ready to leave all the drama behind.

“I am turned on to dance,” the Good American founder, 38, said in the new video, released on Monday, August 8. Earlier in the clip, her older sister Kim Kardashian can be heard saying, “We just need, like, a moms’ night out.”

Later on in the teaser, the Strong Looks Better Naked author held a giant Red Bull energy drink while dancing in a hotel room. In a confessional interview, her younger sister Kendall Jenner said, “I love it.”

Based on Khloé’s outfit in the trailer, the night out in question was filmed in March. That month, the Revenge Body alum shared several Instagram photos of herself in the same blue dress featured in the video. The reality star had joined Kim, 41, and several other women — including BFF Malika Haqq and former Kardashian West Brands COO Stephanie Shepherd — for a Skims event in Miami.

“Nothing like Miami for 14 hours,” the former Kocktails With Khloé host wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of herself posing with the crew at the Skims pop-up shop.

The season 1 finale of The Kardashians covered Khloé’s reaction to the news that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. In the episode — seemingly filmed in November 2021 — the Hulu personality revealed that she found out about the 31-year-old athlete’s paternity scandal when the general public did.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” she explained in a confessional interview. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed.”

Though it wasn’t mentioned in the finale, Khloé and the NBA player were already expecting their second child via surrogate when Thompson’s infidelity with Nichols, 31, became public. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later announced her baby news in July, revealing that the little boy was conceived in November 2021.

On Friday, August 5, Us confirmed that the E! veteran and the Canada native welcomed baby No. 2, a little boy. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” a source explained. “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

The former couple also share daughter True, 4. Thompson, for his part, also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig. His and Nichols’ son, Theo, was born in December 2021.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu Thursday, September 22.

