A time for reflection. Khloé Kardashian admitted that she didn’t think of herself as heavy until she starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I never, ever considered myself chubby or overweight,” the reality star, 34, told Stellar magazine in an interview released on Saturday, February 9. “I didn’t know that I was until I went on TV and everyone told me that I was fat.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added: “I never felt that way, because my family never allowed me to.”

In the years since the hit E! series premiered in 2007, Kardashian has undergone some major changes in the way she conducts herself. “Pre-, during, post-[pregnancy] and [Khloé] just stays and she gets it,” the former Revenge Body host’s trainer Gunnar Peterson exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018. “She understands that [working out], it’s a lifestyle.”

Peterson explained that the Good American cofounder knows that exercising is not a quick fix and that losing weight and getting her body the way she wants it will take time. “She’s embraced the process so it’s not always, ‘What’s my goal?’ Goals are great, but it’s about ‘What’s my process?'” he shared with Us at the time.

The lessons that Kardashian is learning about embracing her whole self are now being passed down to her 9-month-old daughter, True Thompson. “As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with her in the morning,” the TV personality revealed, noting that she sits in front of the mirror with her baby and says, “I am beautiful!”

“It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities,” the entrepreneur shared.

Kardashian shares True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was caught cheating on the Los Angeles native in April 2018, days before the birth of their child, but the couple have chosen to power through and stay together.

