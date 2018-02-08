She didn’t rule it out! Khloé Kardashian spoke candidly in a new interview about her pregnancy, revealing that she once considered having a child via surrogate.

“I thought about surrogacy at one point and then it just didn’t cross my mind. And when I got pregnant, I was just so surprised,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, told Ross King on the U.K. morning show Lorraine on Thursday, February 8. “I was just in shock, I think just as much as anyone else was.”

Kardashian, who has been open about her fertility struggles on her family’s E! series, was so happy upon finding out that she is expecting: “[My pregnancy] puts so many things into perspective. I mean, people say that once you have a baby your life really begins and you’re going to realize everything you were doing was nonsense,” the Good American designer explained. “But honestly, I’m so happy that this is happening in my life right now. I feel so ready … I feel the timing really is perfect and I do feel like, I mean, it’s going to be so exciting, everything that’s about to happen.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the Revenge Body host is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with beau Tristan Thompson. Kardashian finally confirmed the happy news in December 2017, writing on Instagram that her pregnancy is her “greatest dream realized.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and the basketball pro’s baby-to-be will have many playmates as sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have recently welcomed their own bundles of joy. The KKW Beauty founder, 37, and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate last month. The Kylie Cosmetics creator, 20, meanwhile, welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on Thursday, February 1.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!