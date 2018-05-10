Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Mentally’ She’s ‘Strong’ in New Video

Tough mama. Khloé Kardashian opened up about motherhood, getting her “body back” and balancing it all in her first Snapchat video to fans after welcoming True in mid-April.

“Today is the first day I’ve been allowed to work out with my trainer and I’m super excited,” Kardashian, 33, began, using a Snapchat filter. “I had my first workout, I’m exhausted, but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like that I’m evolving and doing something progressive for my body, and my mind.”

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out … Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do, so that’s a struggle, but’s only day one,” the Revenge Body host continued. “I need to motivate myself. It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings, no two days are the same, you know, True is so great, but still I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

Us Weekly confirmed on April 12 that Kardashian gave birth to her first daughter with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a hospital in Cleveland. Footage of the NBA star cheating on the Good American cofounder emerged that same week.

“I’m going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong,” Kardashian added on Thursday. “I want mind, body and soul, it all to be lined up and in zen and trying to now do this with my sweet, little baby girl. So I love you guys, here’s to hopefully motivating some of you guys out there.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted arriving at a gym in Cleveland on Tuesday, May 8, the same day she first opened up about her “big” postpartum booty.

Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson are “fully back together” after the fallout of the basketball pro’s infidelity. The duo have seen out together twice since the scandal and the birth of their baby girl.

Thompson, for his part, broke his silence on becoming a father for the second time on Wednesday, May 9. (He shares nearly 17-month-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like … With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying,’” Thompson revealed on the Road Trippin podcast on Wednesday. “But with True, it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though … It changes you.”

