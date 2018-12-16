Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, December 16, to share her feelings about love and relationships in a series of inspirational quotes.

“Do what you feel in your heart to be right,” the first one posted by the 34-year-old Good American founder said. “You will be criticized anyway.”

A second post read: “In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you.”

Kardashian has shared several cryptic messages about trust and overcoming challenges on social media in recent months following a cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, which made headlines two days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April.

Despite the infidelity, the reality star has remained with the 27-year-old NBA star and a source told Us Weekly that she is even hoping to add to their family.

The insider told Us earlier this month that the couple “are trying for another baby.” The insider added: “She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author spoke candidly about the cheating scandal as it played out on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I’ll never understand either,” she wrote alongside a clip for the hit E! show in November that showed her in labor after learning of Thompson’s infidelity with multiple women. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Kardashian added: “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!