Even hydration can become controversial for the Kardashians. After telling fans not to use single-use plastic bottles to fill a reusable jug, Khloé Kardashian was drowning in criticism.

“There’s something that irks me is that I see people taking water bottles and they’re just pouring it into the gallon-sized reusable plastic bottle so they can consume their water for the day,” Kardashian, 36, said via Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 6.

She added, “That defeats the purpose because those water bottles are just going to go in a landfill somewhere … we’re trying to limit our usage of single-use plastics.”

The Good American cofounder first shared her hydration helper last month. The reusable jug has lines marked as goals to drink water over a 12-hour period. Fans have followed her lead, but the reality personality didn’t like seeing them fill the jug with disposable bottles.

Social media users quickly pointed out that Kardashian still creates her share of trash and pollution, calling out extravagant balloon displays and traveling via private jets.

The Revenge Body host addressed the controversy via Twitter on Monday, June 7, saying, “People turn nothing into some thing [sic].” She further explained that she knows she isn’t a perfect environmentalist.

“I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know how much more I have to learn,” Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 3, with Tristan Thompson, added. “All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE. I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single use plastic bottles into a reusable container. It sort of defeats the purpose. I was trying to provide a suggestion such as a water filtration system that you can buy easily for the price of a case of water bottles.”

Further, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted that she didn’t expect anyone to completely avoid single-use plastics.

“Sometimes plastic water bottles are the only option for some people and I totally get that. Sometimes it’s what I grab,” she admitted. “It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning and hopefully making small changes for our future. Holy smokes.”

The Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami alum enjoys learning small ways to change her life for the better and was simply hoping to do the same for her fans. She added that she’s still learning every day.

“Anyways I love when I get educated on easy tips as to how to potentially make a change in our world,” she wrote. “Feel free to tweet me some tips. I’m always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully We all do our part in our own ways. I’m proud of us all for doing our best and simply trying. But these stories sayin I’m shaming peps [sic] is BS because I’m a baby at this stuff myself.”

The reality star couldn’t help but laugh over the controversy. “I mean the drama over water LOL,” she concluded.

The hydrated California native seems to have moved past the drama quickly. She posted a photo wishing Kanye West, sister Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband, a happy birthday on Tuesday. “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!” Khloé wrote. “Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”