Spreading awareness. After previously testing positive for COVID-19, Khloé Kardashian opened up about some of the symptoms she didn’t think she would be dealing with.

“My hair really fell out with COVID,” Kardashian, 37, revealed via a Twitter Space chat on Tuesday, September 28. “So after, it was really a struggle for a minute.”

The Good American cofounder, who confirmed that she battled the virus in March 2020, explained that the only common symptom she didn’t experience was a loss of smell and taste.

“But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine,” she noted.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also reflected on how filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians helped her family amid the pandemic.

“It gave us something to do, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice,” she added. “But yeah, all of us — now it’s kind of our new normal — but then we were all so nervous, and so scared. No one knew what was happening.”

The reality star previously discussed how difficult it was to go through a health scare while having to keep her distance from daughter True, 3.

“I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child — because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part,” Kardashian said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2020.

Kardashian detailed how “incredibly scary” it was to be diagnosed with coronavirus when there wasn’t too much known about it yet.

“It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day,” she admitted.

Following her battle with COVID, Kardashian reconciled with her ex Tristan Thompson after they quarantined together during the pandemic. The pair first started dating in September 2016 and welcomed True two years later. They originally called it quits in 2019.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020 about the duo giving their relationship another try.

Less than a year after they got back together, however, Us confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson, 30, split once again.

“Things just didn’t work out,” a second insider clarified to Us in June. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.”