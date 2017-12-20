She’s glowing! Khloe Kardashian thanked fans and friends for the outpouring of support after confirming that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

Many fans as well as celebrities have tweeted their congrats to the expectant reality personality, who tweeted five heart emojis later on Wednesday. Cheryl Cole commented her words of support on Kardashian’s Instagram announcement, to which she responded, “You’re the sweetest babe! Missing you! Thank you for the love always!”

Erika Jayne also expressed her support in the Instagram comments, as did the Kardashian clan’s makeup artist, Hrush Achemyan, in a separate post.

“Congratulations! Your heart is made of solid gold, your soul pure. The way you take care of everyone around you inspires me,” Achemyan wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside the pregnancy reveal photo. “This new chapter in your lives is the greatest of them all. Your baby doesn’t know yet but is blessed to have an angel as a mother. I love you apooshie! I am ecstatic to see you as a mommy.”

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry also tweeted her congratulations.

As previously reported, the Revenge Body host confirmed her pregnancy that same day alongside an Instagram photo of her bare belly. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby,” she captioned the black-and-white snapshot. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

In her post, the E! star also doted on the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen,” she gushed. “Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time. Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes,” she continued. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet and we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for undersigning. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is pregnant, and Us exclusively revealed in October that she is expecting a baby boy. Her baby-to-be will have playmates as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate and Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

