That s—t is bananas! B-a-n-a-n-a-s! Kylie Jenner appeared to channel her older sister in a new photo shoot for Kylie Cosmetics — and Khloé Kardashian took notice!

“Khloe?? Is that you?” the 34-year-old Good American cofounder commented on Kylie’s Instagram photo of the 20-year-old makeup mogul laying on a bed of bananas. “When did I do this shoot?”

Jenner quipped back: “@khloekardashian I just want to be you.”

The Life of Kylie star does look remarkably like Kardashian in the pic, sporting her signature blonde hair and posing with her backside out, and the Revenge Body host was not the only one who thought so.

“I thought this was Khloe,” one user wrote in the comments.

Another fan commented, “@khloekardashian sure does look like you! Y’all are so pretty!”

“You look like a spitting image of khloe in this shoot 😍😍😍,” a third user replied in the comments section.

A fourth user freaked out over the comparison, writing, “@khloekardashian jajajja we all thought it was you omg twins !!!!!😍.”

Jenner, who is promoting the new Kylie Cosmetics Summer Collection in the aforementioned photo, recently made headlines for getting rid of her infamous lip fillers.

After an Instagram user commented on her new look on Sunday, July 8, the reality star replied, “I got rid of my filler.”

While Jenner has yet to detail how she removed the filler, plastic surgeon Dr. Dara Liotta confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 10, that “you can definitely dissolve filler slowly over time for a gradual return to baseline.”

