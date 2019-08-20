



It’s about to get much easier to have a kitchen as organized as Khloé Kardashian’s!

Netflix has ordered a new lifestyle series focusing on skilled home organizers Clea Sherer and Joanna Teplin. The duo, who founded the Nashville-based Home Edit company, were behind the revamp of portions of Kardashian’s home back in June and have developed a devoted, star-studded following.

Variety reports each episode of the forthcoming show will feature the orderly pair as they transform the lives of their clients by conquering clutter with their signature style. Each of the eight installments Netflix has ordered thus far will also include two organizational projects shaped by Sherer and Teplin’s sense of form-meets-function that is meant to entertain and inspire.

Furthermore, Kardashian, 35, is no longer one of the few big names with ties to Sherer and Teplin. This new series, which has yet to be given an official title, will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. The actress’ production company is also behind the critically acclaimed HBO series, Big Little Lies, and The Morning Show and Truth Be Told, two shows that are slated to debut later this year on Apple TV.

The untitled Netflix project also counts Las Vegas alum Molly Sims as an executive producer.

As if the celebrity backing wasn’t enough to convince you to give Sherer and Teplin’s latest project a shot, consider what Kardashian said about the duo’s organizing expertise after she enlisted them to help tidy up her new California abode. “I love @thehomeedit!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Please, anyone from the team move in with me! I will support you and take care of you as long as you always promise to do stuff like this.”

The Good American founder called on The Home Edit earlier this year as she moved from a rental into her renovated Calabasas mansion after formally splitting from boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian eagerly showed off Sherer and Teplin’s impressive handwork, which included a color-coordinated refrigerator, freezer, kitchen cabinets and more. “I love you so, so hard,” the E! personality gushed on social media. “Like, the most, ever.”

