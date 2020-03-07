Making a change. Keira Knightley has decided that she will no longer bare it all on camera after becoming a mother of two children.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the Pride & Prejudice star, 34, shared that she was “completely comfortable” performing nude scenes when she was younger, but chose to opt out after welcoming her two daughters, Edie, 4, and Delilah, 6 months, with husband James Righton.

“I never did anything that I didn’t feel comfortable doing,” Knightley explained. “I’m really happy with my body. It’s done an amazing thing. But I also don’t want to stand there in front of a whole film crew.”

She went on to jokingly add, “The nipples droop! … I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body.”

Knightley’s decision was also partly influenced by the way nude scenes are shared on the internet. The Love Actually actress explained that in the past her risqué scenes never “went too far,” but today, the clip could be posted for millions to see.

“It used to be that you’d do a sex scene in isolation with the film, and it would make sense. And maybe a paper would put it somewhere but, ultimately, that would be it,” she dished. “But now, you can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it’s on some porn site.”

Luckily, Knightley now has a no-nudity clause in her contracts and “total control” over the body doubles that are selected for her scenes.

“That was a choice,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said about the clause. “I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ‘That’s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this.’ … Then I get final approval of what the edit is.”

Knightley and Righton, 36, tied the knot in 2013 after dating for two years. The couple welcomed daughter Edie in May 2015 and second daughter Delilah in September 2019.

Six weeks after the birth of her youngest little one, Knightley joked that her she hadn’t brushed her hair in quite some time and had “no idea where I’m going”

“You can tell I’ve got a 6-week-old baby,” she told Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast in October 2019. “This is about the first time since I gave birth that my hair has been brushed — and I didn’t brush it. Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else’s dress.”