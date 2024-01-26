While Kieran Culkin has achieved a lot in his career he and wife Jazz Charton still maintain their humble mindset.

“[They] are such a fun, affectionate and completely down-to-earth couple,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Just [a few] years ago, they’d be on their couch in NYC eating takeout, not sure of where life would take them.”

Culkin, 41, and Charton, 35, tied the knot in June 2013 after one year of dating. They later expanded their family with daughter Kinsey Sioux and son Wilder Wolf, in September 2019 and August 2021, respectively. Before welcoming their children, Culkin joined the cast of Succession in 2018.

“Jazz has always thought Kieran was hysterical,” the insider tells Us. “She’s so happy that all his work has paid off for him.”

Since Succession’s premiere, Culkin has received critical praise for his role as Roman Roy in the drama. During the 2024 awards season, Culkin took home several trophies including a Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe and Emmy.

“Kieran getting all this recognition for his work is just something Jazz loves celebrating with him,” a second source tells Us.

While on stage at the Emmys, Culkin made headlines for his acceptance speech when thanked Charton for her support and publicly asked her, if they could have another baby.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” he said in his viral January speech. “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe if I win. I love you so much. Thank you.”

Following the speech, Culkin admitted that the call-out was not his best moment and provided further context about why he made the comment.

“I’ve been asking [for baby No. 3] for a while. My wife, Jazz, said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy, haha.’ I didn’t bring it up for months,” he explained in a press conference after the Emmys. “And then when I won the [Golden] Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she goes, ‘No! What did I say?’ So, I told her, and it all came back to her.”

Despite having the best intentions, Culkin admitted he should not have put his wife on the spot like that.

“Instead of talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage,” continued. “Which was very rude. That’s it. That’s the whole story.”

Following his win, Culkin jetted off to the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his new movie A Real Pain. With Culkin’s busy schedule, he confessed he felt guilty he hadn’t been more present at home with his family.

“I’m really looking forward to when I get home,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “Because the last couple weeks, I haven’t really been much of a parent, which makes me feel like s–t and makes me feel like I’m not me.”