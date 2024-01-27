Craig Robinson is trying to stay fit, but his approach is one that anyone — even non-celebrities — can easily follow.

“One of my main goals is to live a healthy lifestyle,” Robinson, 52, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature.

The actor, who stars in Peacock’s rags-to-riches sitcom Killing It, is just trying to make sure he gets moving. “Consistency is key, and my goal is to work out a little every day, even if it’s just for five minutes,” he shares with Us. “Something is better than nothing.”

Something as simple as walking can improve overall health — and Robinson has plenty of options if he wants extra support on a hike. “I collect walking canes from all over the world — France, Jamaica, Africa,” he says.

Watch Robinson in the first two seasons of Killing It, which are streaming now on Peacock, and scroll down to learn more fun facts about the comedian:

1. I love seeing Earth, Wind & Fire in concert, and I have over 40 times.

2. I earned my undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and a master’s of education from St. Xavier.

3. I used to be a kindergarten through 8th grade music teacher in Chicago before getting into entertainment.

5. I love vegan food, but I’m not a vegan.

6. I’m a Chicago native and love to root for the White Sox and the Cubs.

7. I’m a Scorpio.

8. I’m in a band called Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious. Our next show is at the Troubadour in L.A. on May 8.

9. My favorite hobby is playing the piano.

10. My favorite kind of music is funk and classical.

12. I had a pet cat named Gidget growing up. I also used to have pet turtles but had to give them up because of my busy travel schedule due to productions.

13. My favorite pastime is playing Bid Whist, [which] reminds me of my family. And my biggest pet peeve is when people take forever to play their hand in Bid Whist.

14. I am a traveling comedian and on the road 40 percent of the year.

15. One of my first gigs was as MC Hammer in an MTV spoof.

16. The best advice I’ve ever received was from my mentor right before I was about to go on stage for a comedy set. He looked at me and told me, “Don’t be funny.”

17. If I had to choose someone to play me in a movie about my life, it would be King Bach.

18. I can sing my original song, “Take Yo Panties Off” (from This Is the End), in seven different languages.

19. I can’t leave the house without Glide toothpaste, ChapStick and dental floss.

20. I love watching Broadway shows, but can’t get through them without crying.

21. My favorite place to vacation is the Bahamas.

22. I’m currently binging The White Lotus. My favorite character is Armond, the hotel manager from Season 1.

23. My first job was in a law firm as a “gofer” getting coffees, making copies, doing office administrative tasks — or in other words, I was “the office bitch.”

24. I love to order Pizza Hut Melts from Pizza Hut.

25. I have a lot of nicknames: Craigory, Craigy, Big Craig, Craigy-poo, C-Money.