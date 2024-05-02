Your account
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Trade Jabs About Iconic Purse Fight: ‘I Wish She Would Try This Now’

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homeboy Industries ; Courtesy of Fabletics/Mega

Kim and Khloé Kardashian reminisced about one of the most iconic fights in Keeping Up With the Kardahsians history — and proved the beef isn’t quite over yet.

To celebrate the 16th anniversary of Kim, 43, hitting sister Khloé, 39, with a purse during an argument on season 2 of their former reality series, Khloé posted a clip from the incident via X on Wednesday, May 1.

Khloé wrote, “I wish she would try this now,” and tagged her older sister. It didn’t take long for Kim to respond.

“Baby be careful what you wish for,” Kim wrote via X, “my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago.”

The playful jabbing only escalated from there, with Khloé responding, “Damn I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited.”

“I love when you stunt on me,” Khloé continued. “Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up. I’ll see you and you big ass bag soon. Make it a Himalayan.”

In the original Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, which aired on E! in 2008, Kim and Khloé got into a major disagreement about Kim’s behavior at a car dealership after purchasing a new Bentley.

YouTube

So, Kim traveled over to brother Rob Kardashian’s apartment in an attempt to “make it right” with Khloé. Once there, however, things veered wildly off course.

When Kim opened Khloé’s apartment door, her sister slammed it right back in her face. That led to Kim swinging her purse at Khloé’s head saying, “Don’t be f–king rude! I swear to God, don’t be f–king rude. I’ll f–king hurt you. Don’t do that.”

In a confessional, Kim said of Khloé, “I literally want to kill her.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who had been watching the entire fight play out, took Khloé’s side. “Get out! Get out!” she told Kim. “You’re not wanted!”

Kim eventually read the room and left the apartment as Khloé continued to hurl insults. “Thanks for hitting me!” Khloé said as Kim exited. “Go with your Bentley that no one could afford! We don’t want your Bentley!”

While no purse-swinging fights are promised, season 5 of the family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, premieres May 23.

Khloé Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Keeping Up With the Kardashians

