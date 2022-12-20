Kim Cattrall Mourns Death of Mom Shane at 93: ‘Rest in Peace Mum’

Paying tribute. Kim Cattrall announced the death of her mom, Shane Cattrall, in a heartfelt post honoring her mother’s life.

“Shane Cattrall 1929 – 2022,” the Sex and the City alum, 66, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside a carousel of photos of her and her mother throughout the years. “Rest in peace Mum ❤️.”

Shane’s death comes seven months after the Crossroads actress honored her mom with a sweet photo and sentiment she shared on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mum’s Day Mum. 93 Years young ❤️,” Kim captioned the photo of her hugging her mother, in which both women smiled and posed for the camera. Shane wore large sunglasses and pearls around her neck.

The How I Met Your Father actress celebrated Mother’s Day twice this year, also honoring her mom in March for the U.K.’s observance of the holiday.

“Happy UK Mother’s Day! Our Mum serenading us,” Kim captioned the video of Shane of happily crooning an old British show tune, encouraging her followers to help them out with the song title. “Does anyone recognize the jingle Mum is singing? She couldn’t remember. Your help appreciated. Give your Mum a big hug!” (As fans discovered, the song is George Le Brunn’s “Oh! Mr. Porter” from 1892.)

Despite Shane’s joy in Kim’s social media posts, she had a “shocking and dramatic” childhood, the Ice Princess star told The Guardian in 2019. “Her father abandoned my grandmother, leaving her in terrible poverty, struggling to bring up three children. As I’ve got older that’s inspired me to want to tell stories about real women who are not Superwoman but need extraordinary powers to survive.”

Shane’s death comes nearly five years after the passing of Kim’s brother Christopher, who was found dead in 2018 just days after disappearing.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” the Canada native penned via Instagram at the time, along with a photo with her brother. “At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

When Sarah Jessica Parker attempted to give her condolences to her former SATC costar, Kim called out the Hocus Pocus actress in a scathing post.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” the Meet Monica Velour shared via Instagram at the time. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

Kim continued: “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Kim’s father, Dennis Cattrall, died in January 2012 at age 86. She flew to his hometown of Liverpool, U.K. to scatter his ashes.