Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump’s Complete Friendship Timeline: From Politics to Parties

By
Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump. Getty Images(2)

While Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump make their homes on opposite coasts, the socialites have maintained a close bond for nearly a decade.

After initially bonding over motherhood and their mutual passion for criminal justice reform, Kardashian and Trump have teamed up on more than one occasion to serve as advocates for incarcerated individuals. Their friendship extends beyond the White House, though, as the pair continue to support one another at social events as well.

“Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on a number of occasions,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “[Criminal justice reform] is something they’ve both dedicated a lot of their time towards and has helped strengthen their friendship even further.”

Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West has a tumultuous past with Ivanka’s father, former President Donald Trump. West has expressed his support for Donald on numerous occasions, but their relationship became fraught after West was dropped from several brand partnerships for his antisemitic comments.

Kardashian and Ivanka, however, have remained friends, with Ivanka attending Kardashian’s 43rd birthday party in October 2023 alongside Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more of Kim’s famous crew.

Keep scrolling to see Kim and Ivanka’s complete friendship timeline:

May 2014

Getty Images(2)

Kim and Ivanka connected at the Met Gala while embracing the theme “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.” The pair “initially bonded” at the event “over motherhood and being new moms,” an inside source told Us in October 2023. “But they continued to connect numerous times over the years.” (Kim shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with West, while Ivanka shares Arabella, Joseph and Theodore with husband Jared Kushner.)

September 2018

Kim shared photos of her visit to the White House, where she joined Ivanka and Kushner to petition the then-president to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender. Kim was successful in her petition.

“It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one. It’s time for REAL systemic change,” Kim captioned a series of photos via Twitter (now X).

Ivanka also praised the meeting in a social media post. “Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates,” she wrote in a post on X.

June 2019

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Kim visited the White House again to discuss second-chance hiring and prisoner reentry. Posing next to Ivanka at the event, Kim announced her rideshare partnership with Lyft to help formerly incarcerated people get to and from job interviews, jobs and visits to family members.

October 2022

Kim and Ivanka were spotted getting dinner together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Their get-together immediately followed the backlash to Kim’s then-husband’s antisemitic rant.

October 2023

Ivanka attended Kim’s 43th birthday party at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨,” Kim wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the event, including one where she posed next to Ivanka.

Ivanka also posted several Instagram Stories of herself and Kim at the party. “Loved celebrating you! HBD Kim ❤️✨,” she captioned one group shot. Ivanka also shared a snap of the pair laughing as she held up a cutout of Kim’s face. “Enjoying some FaceTime 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ on your special day @kimkardashian,” she captioned the pic.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

December 2023

Ivanka shared two glamorous Instagram snaps from her and Kim’s trip to the grand opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. “It’s always a great time with you @kimkardashian,” Ivanka wrote via Instagram alongside a photo that showed the duo posing together.

