



Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner celebrated her 64th birthday on Tuesday, November 5, and daughter Kim Kardashian went all out to surprise her on the special day. After organizing a small lunch with her siblings and her mom’s closest friends, Kardashian, 39, revealed they would all be taking a trip down memory lane.

“Anyone that knows [my mom], knows how sentimental she is,” the KKW Beauty founder tweeted on Tuesday night following the celebrations. She then shared a video featuring sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, and birthday girl Kris all finding out that Kim had rented their childhood home for the day. “Once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room,” she captioned the video.

I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home. pic.twitter.com/RL6QTP5l8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 6, 2019

The Selfish author’s gifts just kept coming, as she revealed that she had rented every car her parents had owned, including a vintage Mercedes with a “2 DIE 4” vanity plate. Kim posted a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars all posing atop the car, sharing the sweet moment on the way to their old Beverly Hills home.

“All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born & made us who we are,” Kim wrote on Twitter. “We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time.”

Kris’ first husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., died in September 2003 at age 59 after battling an aggressive form of esophageal cancer. He had previously gained national attention for appearing as the defense attorney for friend O.J. Simpson during the infamous 1995 murder trial.

“I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks,” Kim wrote via Twitter. “This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!”

Kris thanked her daughter for giving her “the most magical day,” commenting on Instagram, “I can’t express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories.”