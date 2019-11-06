



A sweet tribute. Caitlyn Jenner praised her ex-wife Kris Jenner when she honored her with a loving birthday post.

Caitlyn, 70, celebrated Kris’ 64th birthday on Tuesday, November 5, by posting an adorable snapshot of the pair smiling together on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to this special woman!” the Olympian wrote. “What an amazing mother and businesswoman you are. Love you! 🎈 🎂” The exes’ two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, both commented on the post with heart emojis. It showed a possible thawing in the frosty relationship between the exes who had been warring since the release of the gold medalist’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in 2017.

The famed momager — who was married to Caitlyn for 24 years until their divorce in 2015 — received well-wishes from the Kardashian-Jenner children, including Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty mogul shared two pics of the duo posing close together, leading with a photo of the former talk show host kissing Kim on her head.

In her post, Kim noted that Kris was “the best mom in the entire world” and her “love and respect” for the KarJenner matriarch “grows every single day.”

Khloé Kardashian wrote that her “beautiful” mother makes “life happy and filled with love” and added that her mom reminds her “that life is a celebration.” Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback pic of the In the Kitchen With Kris author holding her close when she was a child. The Poosh founder wrote that Kris gave her “the most incredible childhood in the world” and taught her siblings “how to love with a big, unconditional heart.”

Kendall and Kylie also showed their mother some love. The supermodel, who celebrated her 24th birthday two days before her mom’s big day, posted a sweet throwback shot from when she was a baby being held by Kris. “Happy birthday momma,” she wrote in an Instagram Story pic.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, meanwhile, shared several posts to her Instagram Story from her busy day celebrating Kris. Kylie led with a video of her driving as she noted that “it’s the queen’s birthday today,” adding a GIF of her mom to the clip. This was followed by a clip of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling planting a kiss on her mom’s cheek.

Later in her Stories, Kylie shared an inside look at Kris’ intimate party, where guests sang “Happy Birthday” to the businesswoman. In the clip, viewers can see a closeup shot of a cake that featured a faux California license plate, reading: “2 DIE 4.”

Like Kris and Kendall, Caitlyn also celebrated her birthday recently. On October 28, the I Am Cait alum received special gifts from her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, and former stepdaughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé.

There had been tension between Caitlyn and the eldest Kardashian sisters following comments she made about Kris in her memoir. However, most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars — except for Kris and Khloé — were present for Caitlyn’s milestone 70th birthday celebration.

“Such a special birthday dinner with family,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “Love you all.”

Kim addressed the family’s reunion in Caitlyn’s honor, despite past issues. On Instagram, the Skims designer wrote on Monday, November 4, she was “happy most of us were together again celebrating” the former athlete.