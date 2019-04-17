After days of social media speculation, Kim Kardashian has finally shed light on one of the most important questions of all time: How does her sink work?

The reality TV star, 38, made headlines for her unique bathroom appliance after she filmed Vogue’s “73 Questions” in the Hidden Hills, California, home that she shares with husband Kanye West. Fans were quick to point out that her sink doesn’t include a basin or bowl, sparking questions on where the water goes and how the draining system works.

“Can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye’s house,” one user tweeted after the Vogue video went viral on Thursday, April 11.

can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye's house pic.twitter.com/bFqi1fpNkl — saucecily (@djcoochnbooch) April 11, 2019

A second person suggested the marble must be “absorbent.”

Musician Questlove even weighed in, tweeting, “I am NOT googling ‘Kim and Kanye Sink.’”

Kardashian directed all inquiring minds to her Instagram Story for clarification on Wednesday, April 17.

“OK so since everyone is a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom,” the KKW Beauty CEO began in a series of videos.

After showing off her backdoor patio, lightbox ceiling, shower and bathtub “big enough” for all three of their children — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 15 months — Kardashian addressed the appliance in question.

“So the sinks, Kanye drew this,” Kardashian explained before revealing that the rapper worked with designers Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin on the bathroom stable. “Eight versions of this prototype sink was made. And it does actually slightly slope down that you can kind of see. And there’s a slit for the water and it goes in.”

During her presentation, the Selfish author added that “you can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up.”

Kardashian then showed off her light switches, which are “three little buttons” that do not have a box around them.

“I think it’s really cool and more visibly appealing,” she noted.

Kardashian and West purchased their French Country-style home for $20 million in 2014. The couple reportedly spent an additional $20 million on renovations … and fancy sinks.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!