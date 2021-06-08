The end of an era. Kim Kardashian is over her relationship with Kanye West, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kim has completely moved on from the marriage,” the insider shares. However, she “still has love for Kanye.”

The KKW Beauty mogul, 40, filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February, just months after Us exclusively revealed in December 2020 that the pair “had a big fight” that made the reality star decide to finally end things.

The estranged couple, who share children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, tied the knot in May 2014. Their luxurious wedding, which took place in Florence, Italy, was planned by the rapper, 44, as a “princess fairy tale for Kim,” a second source told Us exclusively at the time. “Kanye thought of every detail,” the insider noted.

Kardashian broke her silence on the divorce for the first time during the June 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” the Skims designer told her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian during the show. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

While her older sister, 41, reassured her that the “Bound 2” rapper would continue being a good father to their children if they split, Kim wasn’t done sharing her thoughts on the doomed relationship.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she admitted. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Us revealed one month before the pair’s divorce news came to light that Kim and Kanye were looking to move their lives in different directions. The Chicago native wanted to move their family to Wyoming, while the law student wasn’t interested in a full-time change of scenery.

“I always just thought that I could have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” Kim noted in a sneak peek from the Thursday, June 10, series finale of KUWTK.

Though they weren’t able to make things work as husband and wife, the Grammy winner will always have a special place in Kim’s heart.

“Love U for Life!” she wrote in an Instagram birthday tribute to West on Tuesday, June 8, alongside a photo of their family.

With reporting by Travis Cronin