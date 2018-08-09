Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries may have only been married for 72 days, but she managed to run-in to now-husband Kanye West rocking her giant engagement ring during the brief union.

“I f—ked up and went a different direction and realized that I f—ked up pretty soon,” the 37-year-old reality star began during a Thursday, August 9, appearance on the radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, referring to her short-lived marriage to Humphries. “And then what was crazy was — I’ve never told this story before. So I’m presenting an award … and Kanye was nominated, so I see him backstage. We end up both at the SoHo House and he sat at my table.”

“I had my big ring on because I was married, so I’m, like, talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot, so I’m talking and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just, like, get heartbroken,” Kardashian continued. “So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand.”

Kardashian and Humphries, 33, tied the knot in August 2011, 90 days after the NBA pro popped the question with a custom-designed, 20.5-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring. The twosome infamously split after just two months of marriage that October. Their divorce, however, was not finalized until nearly two years later in April 2013.

The KKW Beauty creator, who had been friends with West for years, started a relationship with the rapper in 2012. The 41-year-old has admitted on multiple occasions that he was in love with his now-wife years before they got together.

Kardashian told Big Boy that she quickly “caught on” to West’s heartbroken face during the aforementioned dinner at SoHo house.

“You know we look back now and I guess him and his best friend had a convo and was, like, ‘Dude, we’re at a restaurant together and she just got married two weeks ago,’” she explained. “Nothing went down, nothing happened, but then I went to New York and started filming and I was like, ’You’re right, I’m miserable, I made the wrong decision.’”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 and share three kids: North, 5, Saint, 2, and 6-month-old Chicago. Kris Jenner recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the twosome are “so solid.”

“They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to,” the 62-year-old momager explained. “They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups. There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together.”

