Getting real — and realistic. Kim Kardashian spoke out about her beliefs on climate change amid her own carbon emissions drama.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” the Kardashians star, 41, told Interview magazine in its “American Dream” cover story, published on Tuesday, September 6. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

Kardashian continued, “I have super climate change-involved friends, and I love learning from them. I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

The Skims founder’s remarks come weeks after digital marketing firm Yard named her as one of the worst “celebrity [carbon dioxide emissions] offenders” based on data collected from the @CelebJets Twitter account, which tracks the movement of stars’ private planes.

“So far this year, Kim’s jet emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year,” read the firm’s findings, which were published on July 29. “Kim’s jet has an average flight time of 85.49 minutes, for an average journey length of 99.78 miles.”

While the KKW Beauty creator hasn’t specifically commented on the report, her sister Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but joke about the situation — reacting to a post that claimed their mom, Kris Jenner, had something to do with Taylor Swift’s own ranking on the list.

The “London Boy” singer, 32, was named Yard’s worst “celebrity offender” with 170 private jet flights since January, spending approximately 22,923 minutes in the air. Though a spokesperson for Swift quickly claimed to E! that “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals” and that “most or all of these trips” weren’t actually taken by her, social media users wasted no time in roasting her — and all of the celebs in the ranking.

“Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” read the caption of one satirical video, which featured footage of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 66, declaring herself “Kris f—ing Jenner.” Khloé, 38, “liked” the post.

For her part, Kim was ranked No. 5 on the list, while Travis Scott — Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and father of her two children — came in at No. 10, with his private jet emitting “3033.3 tonnes of CO2” since January, Yard’s report stated at the time.