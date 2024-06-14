Kim Kardashian and Chloë Sevigny recently sat down to chat about all things acting for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series — but the SKIMS founder initially had another partner who bailed at the last minute.

“So, I’m gonna give you a little bit of information; I’m gonna break some news. Chloë Sevigny wasn’t supposed to pair with Kim Kardashian,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh told Meghan McCain on the Friday, June 14, episode of her “Citizen McCain” podcast.

“Kim Kardashian had someone else that she was supposed to pair with, and that actor that she was supposed to pair with called in sick on a Friday night, and Kim was supposed to do this on a Sunday,” he continued, explaining that the outlet had to find a replacement quickly.

Setoodeh went on to tell McCain, 39, that he thought of Sevigny, 49, because she and Kardashian, 43, both starred in different installments of FX’s American Horror Story. (Sevigny starred in AHS: Asylum and AHS: Hotel, while Kardashian made her debut in the most recent season, AHS: Delicate.)

“[Sevigny] was incredibly gracious [and] stepped in at the last minute and came in and did this conversation with Kim,” he shared. “But that wasn’t her original acting partner.”

Setoodeh didn’t divulge who Kardashian’s original partner was, as he did not “want to draw unwanted attention to this person.”

During their Actors on Actors segment, Kardashian — who has been on reality TV since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007 — told Sevigny how she initially connected with AHS cocreator Ryan Murphy.

“It started off as something that was a challenge to myself,” the Kardashians star said of transitioning from reality TV to acting. “He came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn’t into it. And then he said, ‘I really want to write something for you. Would you consider doing American Horror Story?’ I obviously know the franchise — and it was an honor. Sometimes it just takes that one person to really believe in you and give you that push.”

Kardashian also touched on Murphy’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which revolves around Simpson’s 1995 murder trial. Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was the former NFL player’s defense attorney.

“I loved it. Some people were over and they hadn’t seen it — I watched it years and years ago — and I wanted to see if my recollection was right on the portrayal of my dad,” she explained. “I thought it was just done so well. I remember asking Ryan, who were your sources? Because that was my dad’s exact bracelet. That was our home! They actually rented the home that we grew up in at that period of time.”

She added, “Little things were wrong, but minimal. But it was just fascinating to watch and see it from a different perspective, especially now, since I’m in law school. Seeing it from a legal point of view is just fascinating.”