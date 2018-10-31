Kim Kardashian Is Worried That Kanye West Is Becoming ‘Unhinged’ 

In May, Kim Kardashian declared on Twitter: “I will always ride for my man!” That vow has been severely tested since. After donning a “Make America Great Again” hat during a pro-Donald Trump political rant on Saturday Night Live on September 29, Kanye West promised his wife (who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016) “he’d never wear a MAGA hat again,” says an insider in the latest issue of Us Weekly. Twelve days later, “he showed up at the White House wearing it.”

As annoying as that may have been to Kardashian, 38, West’s other antics — including tweeting that he wanted to abolish the amendment that outlawed slavery — have the mom of three “concerned” that West, 41, is becoming “unhinged,” another source says. For more on how West’s behavior has put a strain on his marriage, check out the video above.

And for even more on Kardashian and West — including whether or not Kardashian plans to stay with her husband — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

